Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WIX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. 58.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.57.
Wix.com Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of WIX stock opened at $80.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.23. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $101.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wix.com Company Profile
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wix.com
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.