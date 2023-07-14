Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WIX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. 58.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.57.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of WIX stock opened at $80.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.23. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $101.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $374.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.86 million. Analysts expect that Wix.com will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.