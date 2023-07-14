Brokerages Set Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target at $86.14

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.14.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In related news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,501.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Henry Schein Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3,594.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC opened at $82.07 on Tuesday. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

