Analysts Set Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Target Price at $5.50

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a report on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Affimed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Affimed from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Affimed by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Affimed by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Affimed by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFMD stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $97.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.37. Affimed has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 271.06% and a negative return on equity of 61.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

