Brokerages Set CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) PT at $201.43

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $188.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 22,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 2.9% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 106,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 2.6% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of CDW by 5.0% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 10,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 121.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

