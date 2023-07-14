Brokerages Set Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Price Target at C$90.60

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$90.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTR. Raymond James decreased their price target on Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nutrien from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$80.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$79.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$93.96. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of C$70.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$132.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28.

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C($0.58). Nutrien had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of C$8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 7.3846154 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

