Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Kopin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kopin in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ KOPN opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a market cap of $245.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 2.37. Kopin has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 57.17% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Kopin during the first quarter worth $30,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth $38,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kopin by 74.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Kopin by 167.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21,695 shares during the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

