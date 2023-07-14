Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives GBX 627.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 627.89 ($8.08).
RTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 650 ($8.36) to GBX 700 ($9.01) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 640 ($8.23) to GBX 740 ($9.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.14) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.05) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.62) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.
In other news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 1,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 619 ($7.96), for a total value of £6,344,750 ($8,162,549.85). In other news, insider David Frear bought 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,950 ($50.82) per share, with a total value of £9,875 ($12,704.23). Also, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 1,025,000 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 619 ($7.96), for a total transaction of £6,344,750 ($8,162,549.85). 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
