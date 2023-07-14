Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives GBX 627.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 627.89 ($8.08).

RTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 650 ($8.36) to GBX 700 ($9.01) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 640 ($8.23) to GBX 740 ($9.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.14) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.05) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.62) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 1,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 619 ($7.96), for a total value of £6,344,750 ($8,162,549.85). In other news, insider David Frear bought 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,950 ($50.82) per share, with a total value of £9,875 ($12,704.23). Also, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 1,025,000 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 619 ($7.96), for a total transaction of £6,344,750 ($8,162,549.85). 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rentokil Initial Trading Up 0.7 %

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Shares of LON:RTO opened at GBX 606.40 ($7.80) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,512.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.42. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of GBX 458 ($5.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 658.40 ($8.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 630.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 572.87.

(Get Free Report

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.