StockNews.com Downgrades Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) to Sell

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AROW opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 71.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 236.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Stories

