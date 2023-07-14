StockNews.com Downgrades Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) to Sell

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.
Arrow Financial Stock Performance
Shares of AROW opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Financial
Arrow Financial Company Profile
Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.
