StockNews.com Downgrades The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) to Buy

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.18.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $270.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Cigna Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

