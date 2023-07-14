Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Shares Down 3.6% After Insider Selling

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.6% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $326.50 and last traded at $327.85. 80,469 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 147,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $340.03.

Specifically, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 1,136 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.71, for a total transaction of $376,822.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at $340,334.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.45.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $11.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $2.70. Dillard’s had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dillard’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Dillard’s by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Dillard’s during the first quarter worth about $150,000. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

Read More

