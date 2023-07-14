Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for ON Semiconductor Corporation Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a report released on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for ON Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share.

ON has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $102.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.73. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $51.19 and a 12-month high of $102.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.69.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at $46,361,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,760 shares of company stock valued at $6,079,439 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $33,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

