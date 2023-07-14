DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.96, but opened at $30.12. DraftKings shares last traded at $30.38, with a volume of 7,669,139 shares.

DKNG has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at $672,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 102,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $2,228,385.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 570,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,958.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,339,031 shares of company stock worth $31,850,403. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

DraftKings Stock Up 2.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.