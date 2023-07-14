Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Up 9% on Analyst Upgrade

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price was up 9% during trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $5.50 to $8.00. The stock traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 1,376,989 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,346,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EXK. TheStreet raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 14.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 73,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,946 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. 27.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $630.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.31 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

