Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $255.00 to $300.00. Approximately 2,987,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 4,877,886 shares.The stock last traded at $242.11 and had previously closed at $250.23.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $8,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at $110,826,421.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $8,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at $110,826,421.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 245,808 shares of company stock valued at $51,850,161. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

