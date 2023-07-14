Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $255.00. The company traded as high as $225.17 and last traded at $224.77, with a volume of 2514347 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.17.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRM. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.22.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,859,225.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $3,373,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,420,455.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,859,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 910,723 shares of company stock worth $191,912,295. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 391,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after acquiring an additional 695,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,536,910,000 after purchasing an additional 332,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,823,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,759 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $224.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 606.25, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.06 and a 200 day moving average of $186.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

