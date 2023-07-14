Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $309.00 to $355.00. The stock traded as high as $345.95 and last traded at $345.19, with a volume of 395087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $339.11.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.80.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $121.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $319.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.14.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.