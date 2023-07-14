Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $35.57, but opened at $37.39. Carvana shares last traded at $38.04, with a volume of 10,324,586 shares traded.

CVNA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carvana from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Carvana by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554,691 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 46.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP bought a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,756,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,667,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Trading Down 3.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 3.07.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.36. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.89) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

