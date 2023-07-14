M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $108.00. The stock traded as high as $88.48 and last traded at $88.48, with a volume of 75169 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.52.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity
In other M/I Homes news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $320,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $6,681. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 19,649 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,483.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,371. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $320,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,701 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of M/I Homes
M/I Homes Trading Up 0.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $1.28. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About M/I Homes
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.
