M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $108.00. The stock traded as high as $88.48 and last traded at $88.48, with a volume of 75169 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.52.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other M/I Homes news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $320,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $6,681. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 19,649 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,483.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,371. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $320,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,701 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in M/I Homes by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,798,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,578,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,914,000 after acquiring an additional 287,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,410,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in M/I Homes by 219.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 700,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,209,000 after acquiring an additional 481,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,542 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $1.28. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

