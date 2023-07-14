Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $58.00. The company traded as high as $49.04 and last traded at $48.55, with a volume of 3216540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.66.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DAL. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.59.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,275.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.5 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.53.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.