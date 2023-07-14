STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $37.48 and last traded at $37.48, with a volume of 191890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.90.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 0.9 %

Insider Activity

The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,457.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of STAG Industrial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 45.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 45,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in STAG Industrial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.