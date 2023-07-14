AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $37.00. The company traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $30.76, with a volume of 466137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.91.

Several other research firms have also commented on AZEK. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $178,463,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,463,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $125,576,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,389,740 shares in the company, valued at $35,716,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $298,499,225. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AZEK Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in AZEK by 726.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AZEK by 1,441.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in AZEK by 5,176.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.17, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. AZEK had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $377.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Further Reading

