NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $127.00 to $128.00. The company traded as high as $102.35 and last traded at $101.82, with a volume of 243479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.65.

Several other research firms have also commented on NTES. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NetEase in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in NetEase by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 12.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetEase Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.35.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 23.13%. On average, research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 36.93%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

