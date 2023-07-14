Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $77.00. The company traded as high as $82.77 and last traded at $82.76, with a volume of 11272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.85.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HLNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.17.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 373.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the first quarter valued at approximately $805,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.99.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $112.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.88 million. Analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.14%.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.