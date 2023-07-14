Guidewire Software Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,297 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE GWRE opened at $80.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 1.21. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.26 and its 200-day moving average is $74.20.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $207.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWRE. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $74,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,223.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $182,946.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,799.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $74,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,223.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $937,981. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.