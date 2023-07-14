International Game Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 20,106 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 732% compared to the typical volume of 2,417 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on IGT shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of International Game Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

International Game Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.83. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.93.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in International Game Technology by 84.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Featured Stories

