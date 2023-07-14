Lincoln National Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 17,568 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 212% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,638 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In related news, Director Gary C. Kelly purchased 7,838 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Lincoln National by 368.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

LNC opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.81. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $54.59.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.15.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

