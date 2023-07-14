Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Suncor Energy Put Options (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 28,315 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the average volume of 914 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU opened at $29.81 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.11.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

