iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IJR)

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 13,579 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,711% compared to the typical volume of 750 call options.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $102.28 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.65.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.