Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Toro Put Options (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,176 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,709% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 put options.

Toro Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Toro stock opened at $104.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.59 and a 200-day moving average of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.72. Toro has a 1-year low of $77.57 and a 1-year high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Toro’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. CL King started coverage on Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Toro in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $161,116.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,858.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 255.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

