Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 167,184 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 55% compared to the typical volume of 108,051 call options.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $28.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $33.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares China Large-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,331,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,543,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, CTC LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. CTC LLC now owns 203,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 130,661 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

