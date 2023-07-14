iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:IAT)

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 9,176 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 378% compared to the average daily volume of 1,920 call options.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

IAT opened at $36.25 on Friday. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $56.89. The company has a market cap of $859.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average of $40.16.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

