Xerox Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,689 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,369% compared to the typical daily volume of 115 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $156,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $439,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Xerox news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $156,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 11,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,406.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xerox Trading Up 0.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 20.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 560,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after buying an additional 94,090 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $604,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 14.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 24.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xerox by 12.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

XRX opened at $16.09 on Friday. Xerox has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.28. Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is -73.53%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading

