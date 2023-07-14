Stifel Nicolaus Boosts K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$14.00

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.50.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

