Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BAE Systems (LON:BA)

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.51) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.87) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.15) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.15) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,045.14 ($13.45).

Shares of BA opened at GBX 913 ($11.75) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,824.40, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 948.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 927.77. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 702.20 ($9.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,037 ($13.34).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

