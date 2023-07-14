Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.61) price objective on the stock.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas stock opened at GBX 13.80 ($0.18) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.46 million, a PE ratio of -153.33 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.13. Eco has a 1 year low of GBX 13.05 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 46 ($0.59).

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of the petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. The company holds a 15% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin; and interests in the Canje Block covering an area of 4,800 square kilometers located in Guyana.

