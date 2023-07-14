Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Price Target to GBX 183

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 180 ($2.32) to GBX 183 ($2.35) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Tuesday.
Begbies Traynor Group Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of Begbies Traynor Group stock opened at GBX 131 ($1.69) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 129.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 132.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £202.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,550.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.27. Begbies Traynor Group has a twelve month low of GBX 115.50 ($1.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 150.69 ($1.94).
About Begbies Traynor Group
Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.
