Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 265 ($3.41) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.41) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 245 ($3.15) to GBX 240 ($3.09) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

LON CAML opened at GBX 188.40 ($2.42) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 192.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 233.57. The company has a market capitalization of £342.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1,345.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Central Asia Metals has a 52 week low of GBX 169.18 ($2.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 299 ($3.85).

In other news, insider Gillian Davidson purchased 10,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £20,035.62 ($25,775.92). In other news, insider David Swan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £10,050 ($12,929.37). Also, insider Gillian Davidson acquired 10,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £20,035.62 ($25,775.92). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,119 shares of company stock worth $4,088,562. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

