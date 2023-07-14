Canaccord Genuity Group Trims D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Target Price to GBX 330

D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4 – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 345 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.25) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of D4T4 opened at GBX 170 ($2.19) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £67.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 178.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 208.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. D4t4 Solutions has a fifty-two week low of GBX 155.25 ($2.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 265 ($3.41).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This is a boost from D4t4 Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.88. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. D4t4 Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30,000.00%.

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management services.

