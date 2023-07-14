Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Price Target Raised to GBX 380 at Barclays

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 75 ($0.96) to GBX 380 ($4.89) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Breedon Group from GBX 80 ($1.03) to GBX 85 ($1.09) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.

LON BREE opened at GBX 345 ($4.44) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 297.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 148.55. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,078.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. Breedon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 243.50 ($3.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 400 ($5.15).

In other news, insider Clive Watson acquired 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 342 ($4.40) per share, with a total value of £25,239.60 ($32,470.86). 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

