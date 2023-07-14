British Land (LON:BLND) Earns “Sell” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLND. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of British Land to a sell rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.76) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.50) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.40) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, British Land has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 458.75 ($5.90).

Shares of BLND stock opened at GBX 328 ($4.22) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.53. British Land has a 12-month low of GBX 292.70 ($3.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 522.30 ($6.72). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 340.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 389.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a GBX 11.04 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,017.54%.

In other news, insider Irvinder Goodhew purchased 4,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 311 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £14,641.88 ($18,836.85). In related news, insider Loraine Woodhouse acquired 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.57) per share, with a total value of £19,887.10 ($25,584.84). Also, insider Irvinder Goodhew purchased 4,708 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £14,641.88 ($18,836.85). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 55,486 shares of company stock worth $19,467,301 and sold 48,380 shares worth $15,660,565. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

