EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of EnQuest from GBX 35 ($0.45) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

EnQuest Stock Up 0.8 %

EnQuest stock opened at GBX 15.73 ($0.20) on Monday. EnQuest has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.90 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 33.13 ($0.43). The company has a market cap of £297.30 million, a PE ratio of -786.50, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 18.25.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

