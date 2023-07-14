Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Price Target to GBX 183

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 180 ($2.32) to GBX 183 ($2.35) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 180 ($2.32) to GBX 183 ($2.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Begbies Traynor Group Stock Down 1.5 %

BEG stock opened at GBX 131 ($1.69) on Tuesday. Begbies Traynor Group has a 1-year low of GBX 115.50 ($1.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 150.69 ($1.94). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 129.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 132.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £202.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6,550.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Begbies Traynor Group Increases Dividend

About Begbies Traynor Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20,000.00%.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

