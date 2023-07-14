Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($38.60) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,950 ($37.95) to GBX 3,150 ($40.52) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($34.74) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.45) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.02) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,753.33 ($35.42).

LON CCH opened at GBX 2,420 ($31.13) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,402.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,221.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,494.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,811 ($23.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,582 ($33.22).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of €0.78 ($0.86) per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,907.22%.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 167 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,572 ($33.09) per share, with a total value of £4,295.24 ($5,525.85). Insiders bought 540 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,979 over the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

