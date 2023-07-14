Raymond James Comments on Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.77 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CNI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.94.

NYSE CNI opened at $118.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $129.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 64.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

