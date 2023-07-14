KeyCorp Comments on Celanese Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Celanese in a research report issued on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Celanese’s current full-year earnings is $10.86 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CE has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Celanese in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Shares of CE stock opened at $122.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Celanese has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $128.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.13 and its 200 day moving average is $111.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 588.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,298.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

