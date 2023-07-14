TopBuild Corp. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $4.00 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for TopBuild in a report released on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will earn $4.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.97. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $16.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.67 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLD. Bank of America initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price objective on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.11.

NYSE BLD opened at $277.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $140.66 and a 1-year high of $278.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in TopBuild by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in TopBuild by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total transaction of $1,073,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,802,333.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total value of $1,073,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,802,333.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $313,952.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $933,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,876 shares of company stock worth $3,722,427. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

