Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Akoya Biosciences, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note issued on Monday, July 10th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.46). The consensus estimate for Akoya Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.71) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Akoya Biosciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 92.02% and a negative return on equity of 109.58%. The business had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 million.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Akoya Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Shares of Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. Akoya Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $260.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 154.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Akoya Biosciences news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $28,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,134.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $28,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,563 shares in the company, valued at $871,134.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Winkler acquired 203,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $1,016,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 984,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,922,565. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

