Analysts Issue Forecasts for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) – KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report issued on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.59.

AXTA opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.87. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $33.68.

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,081,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,490,000 after buying an additional 44,550 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,537,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,271,000 after buying an additional 255,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $819,000.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.