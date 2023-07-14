Zacks Research Weighs in on Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Digital Realty Trust in a report released on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Digital Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.08.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE DLR opened at $118.29 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 106.57, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 439.64%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

