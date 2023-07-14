Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives $13.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCRB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $589.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.56. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The business had revenue of ($0.52) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,977.08% and a negative net margin of 3,509.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David S. Ege sold 7,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $36,527.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,822.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seres Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 106,201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 14,204 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,894,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,969,000 after buying an additional 31,739 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.